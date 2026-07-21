Annu Kapoor has shared his views on Shah Rukh Khan's long-discussed statement about being "the last superstar," saying that only time can determine whether any actor's legacy truly stands the test of generations.

Annu Kapoor weighs in on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘last superstar’ remark; says, “Will he be relevant in 2045?”

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Annu Kapoor reflected on how the media has often created narratives around actors being the "last superstar." He pointed out that similar claims were once made during Rajesh Khanna's era but believes very few personalities in Indian entertainment have sustained their relevance over several decades.

“For years, the media has been creating this narrative that a particular person is the last superstar. Similar things were said during Rajesh Khanna's time. Looking back, nobody in this industry has come close to matching the kind of innings Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have had. It has become very difficult for anyone to sustain such a long career,” he said.

Drawing a comparison between Shah Rukh Khan's journey and Amitabh Bachchan's enduring career, Annu Kapoor added, “The actor you are referring to started around 1992. That makes it about 34 years. If you subtract 34 from Amitabh Bachchan's 53-year career, there are still 19 years left. Do you think it is possible for Shah Rukh Khan to remain equally relevant for another 19 years? I'm not taking his name on purpose. Will he still be relevant in 2045? I don't think so.”

He, however, acknowledged Shah Rukh Khan's global success, adding, “But nobody can take away the fact that Shah Rukh Khan is the second-richest actor in the world.”

Interestingly, when asked about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Annu Kapoor initially said they had never collaborated. After being reminded that they appeared together in Yash Chopra's 1995 thriller, he responded, “I don't remember. He was extremely new then. I don't remember what we spoke about. You should ask him if he remembers working with me and whether he learnt something from me.”

Despite disagreeing with Shah Rukh Khan's "last superstar" claim, Annu Kapoor praised the actor for his personal values. “I have definitely heard that he is a very good father and husband and an excellent brother. That is what should be remembered. Superstars come and go, but a man who cares for his sister and his family, that is his biggest achievement,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan had made the "last superstar" remark during his appearance on Anupam Kher's chat show Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai in 2014. More than a decade later, the statement continues to fuel discussions about stardom and its changing meaning in the era of digital entertainment.

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