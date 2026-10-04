Anil Kapoor has won the 2026 National Winner – Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for his performance in Subedaar. The recognition adds another achievement to the actor’s long career and will see him represent India at the Asian Academy Creative Awards Grand Gala Final in Singapore on December 3.

Anil Kapoor wins best actor National Award for Subedaar at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Kapoor plays Arjun Maurya in Subedaar, a retired soldier who struggles to adjust to civilian life while taking a stand against local corruption to protect his family. His performance has earned recognition at the awards, with the film also securing the Best Feature Film award for India.

The Asian Academy Creative Awards announced Kapoor’s win on social media. In a post, the organisation wrote, “Congratulations, Anil Kapoor! His remarkable performance in 'Subedaar' has earned him the 2026 National Winner - Best Actor in a Leading Role. He will represent India at the Asian Academy Creative Awards Grand Gala Final on December 3rd...”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian Academy Creative Awards (@asianacademycreativeawards)

The role of Arjun Maurya required Kapoor to portray a character dealing with the challenges of life after military service while trying to protect those close to him. His performance brings together the character’s physical determination and emotional struggles.

Speaking about the recognition, Kapoor expressed gratitude to director Suresh Triveni, his co-stars and the audience. He also noted that the award holds a special place in his career given the effort and commitment that went into making the film.

With the National Winner award, Kapoor will now represent India at the Grand Gala Final of the Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore on December 3. The final will bring together winners from across the region, with Kapoor competing on the international stage for the Best Actor in a Leading Role honour.

Also Read : Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni win National honours for Subedaar at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2026

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.