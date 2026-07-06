Actor Ananya Panday is making the most of her holiday in Greece, and her latest social media update has once again left fans admiring both the stunning destination and her effortless vacation style. The Kesari Chapter 2 actor shared another photo dump on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her relaxing getaway filled with crystal-clear waters, scenic coastlines and picture-perfect sunsets.

Ananya Panday’s Greece photo dump is a perfect summer escape!

The latest carousel captures several moments from her trip, reflecting a laid-back holiday away from the hustle and bustle of work. From lounging on a yacht to soaking in the breathtaking beauty of the Mediterranean, Ananya's vacation diary continues to give her followers major travel inspiration.

Ananya Panday shares fresh moments from Greece

Among the standout images is a serene photograph of Ananya sitting at the edge of a yacht while enjoying a drink against the backdrop of turquoise waters and rocky Greek cliffs. Another picture captures the actress posing under the bright summer sun in a breezy vacation outfit consisting of a white sleeveless top paired with an olive-green mini skirt, with the sea stretching endlessly behind her.

The actor also shared a relaxed snapshot of herself wearing denim shorts with a black embroidered cover-up layered over her swimwear. Keeping her accessories minimal, Ananya opted for sunglasses, delicate jewellery and a casual hairstyle, complementing the easygoing mood of the vacation.

One of the most eye-catching frames from the album features the actress smiling during sunset while dressed in a black bodysuit paired with a vibrant printed wrap skirt. The golden hues of the evening sky and the calm sea create a picturesque backdrop, making it one of the highlights of the photo dump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

Sun, sea and effortless vacation fashion

Throughout the album, Ananya embraces comfortable yet stylish vacation dressing. Her outfits range from beach-ready swimwear and lightweight cover-ups to chic separates suited for coastal evenings. The collection of photographs also highlights the natural beauty of Greece, with sparkling blue waters, rugged hillsides and tranquil landscapes featuring prominently.

Also Read: Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of her dreamy Greece vacation, reflects on five beautiful days; watch

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