The Super 30 founder shared a throwback photograph and a recent picture of his former student, reflecting on their three-decade-long bond and calling it a teacher’s true reward.

Anand Kumar recalls former student Bidur Kant Jha’s journey from financial hardship to becoming the Director at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Anand Kumar, founder of the Super 30 educational initiative, recently shared the story of his former student Bidur Kant Jha, who overcame financial difficulties to become the Director in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India. The educator took to social media to reflect on Jha’s journey and the bond they have maintained over the past three decades.

Anand Kumar recalls former student Bidur Kant Jha’s journey from financial hardship to becoming the Director at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Recalling their first meeting, Kumar spoke about how Jha had approached him years ago with dreams of pursuing an education but lacked the financial means to do so. The educator said he had encouraged the young student to focus on working hard rather than worrying about money.

Sharing the story on social media, Anand Kumar wrote, “Today, I received a call from my former student, Bidur Kant Jha, and it brought back memories from 30 years ago. Once, there was a boy standing at my door. He had dreams in his eyes, but no money to pursue his education. I told him, ‘Don't worry about the money, just work hard.’ Bidur fought against adversity and changed his destiny. Today, he is a Director in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India. What makes me happiest is that despite reaching such great heights, he has not forgotten his old teacher. This is a teacher's true reward! Two photographs, one from 30 years ago and the other from today. Time has changed, but the bond remains the same.”

Kumar also shared two photographs capturing the passage of time, with one dating back to around 30 years ago and the other showing the two reunited in the present day. His post highlighted not only Jha’s professional achievement but also the fact that the former student remains in touch with the teacher who supported him during a difficult phase of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anand Kumar (@teacheranandkumar)



Through Super 30, based in Patna, Bihar, Kumar has worked to provide free coaching and support to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds preparing for the IIT entrance examinations. His work and personal journey also inspired the Bollywood film Super 30, in which Hrithik Roshan portrayed the educator.

Jha’s journey adds to the stories of students who have pursued professional success despite financial obstacles. For Kumar, however, the reunion carried a significance beyond career achievements. The former student’s continued connection with his teacher served as a reminder of the lasting relationship that can develop through education, guidance and encouragement.

Also Read: Anand Kumar on Super 30’s Sequel: “Kahani aagey jani chahiye kyunki iss film ki kahani…”| Hrithik Roshan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.