Amitabh Bachchan opens up about his simple wedding with Jaya Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18: “Humne decide kiya aur agle din shaadi karli”

Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his low-key wedding with Jaya Bachchan during an interaction with contestant Aheli Roy on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. The conversation took a personal turn when Aheli, who hails from Kolkata, asked the veteran actor how he convinced his in-laws before marrying Jaya.

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about his simple wedding with Jaya Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18: “Humne decide kiya aur agle din shaadi karli”

Responding to the question, Amitabh Bachchan shared that the decision to get married was made rather simply, without extensive discussions or elaborate preparations. Recalling how he and Jaya decided to tie the knot, he said, “Humne unko kuch nahi kaha, humne bass Jaya ji ko ek din bola ki shadi karleni chahiye, toh unhone kaha haa karleni chahiye aur bass taey hogaya humne kisi se bhi baat nahi ki. Shaadi taeh honeke baad Jaya ji gayi apne Mata-Pita ko bataya hoga, hume yeh bhi malum nahi unhone kya bola hoga lekin woh log maan gaye aur aagaye phir thodi baate-vaate hui aur agle din shaadi karli. Sach bolu toh aisa heen hona chahiye hain ki nahi. Kon uss jhamela mein jaaye ki yeh taarik hoga, yeh kapda pehnege, idhar jaayenge udhar jaayenge yeh sab karenge band-vand bajega iska kuch faida nahi. Humne maan liya ki voh humari patni hain isse bada mann kuch nahi.”

The actor's recollection highlighted how quickly the couple's wedding was decided. According to Amitabh, after Jaya informed her parents about their decision, the families met, had a brief conversation and the couple got married the following day.

The conversation also included a lighthearted exchange between Amitabh and Aheli, who asked him about his personal life while taking the hot seat. The actor appeared impressed by her personality and praised her for choosing to live according to her own preferences rather than being influenced by criticism or societal expectations.

Amitabh also appreciated Aheli's cheerful nature and individuality during their interaction. The episode offered viewers a glimpse into the actor's memories of his marriage while also focusing on the contestant's approach to life.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on retirement rumours: “I am not retiring from work any time soon”

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