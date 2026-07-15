Composer Amaal Mallik has opened up about the story behind Salman Khan recording his own version of ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ for the 2015 film Hero. According to Amaal, the superstar decided to sing the song to divert public attention from the negativity surrounding debutants Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty ahead of the film's release.

Amaal Mallik reveals why Salman Khan recorded ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ for Hero: “He sang to shift focus from Sooraj Pancholi controversy”

Speaking to Mashable India, Amaal recalled that the original version of the song, sung by his brother Armaan Malik, had already become a major hit after it was released alongside the film's trailer. However, as the release date approached, Salman, who co-produced Hero with Subhash Ghai, felt it was important to take the spotlight away from the newcomers.

“The trailer came out with Armaan’s voice, and the song became a blockbuster. But when the film released, there was a lot of negativity around it. Salman sir said, ‘I should do something to take the negativity away and put the focus on me, not Sooraj and Athiya.’ He has always been that kind of person.”

Amaal further revealed that Salman willingly stepped forward to shoulder the attention himself. “He took the bullet himself. He said, ‘I’ll come and sing the song. It should be the end-credit track because I’m introducing them, and I’m a hero too. I’m a hero, so I’ll sing it.’ Then he said, ‘Let’s dub my version and see how it turns out.’”

Despite not considering himself a professional singer, Salman trusted Amaal with the recording. “He would tell me, ‘I’m not a singer. You decide.’ But he had to take that call, and it turned out to be the right one,” the composer said.

Amaal also shared that recording the track was a lengthy process that took place across eight different locations, including Himesh Reshammiya's studio, Yash Raj Studios, Salman Khan's farmhouse and a film set. He explained that using the same microphone throughout the sessions helped maintain consistency in Salman's voice.

Describing the recording process, Amaal said he positioned the microphone nearly six feet away and added reverb to enhance Salman Khan's naturally husky voice. “He has this naturally husky voice. The baritone is there not like Amitabh Bachchan sir’s but it is definitely there. I kept the microphone six feet away and switched on reverb to create a mountain-like echo. Then I asked him to sing. I would first sing one line and then ask him to repeat that line.”

Reflecting on the final result, Amaal believes the magic they created remains unmatched. “He has sung many songs after that, but what he achieved in terms of levelling and hitting the notes on Hero was special. Salman bhai himself told me, ‘Whatever magic we created in Hero, nobody has been able to recreate.’”

The composer also recalled an amusing moment while shooting the song's music video. “The moment he removed his sunglasses, I asked him, ‘Bhai, why did you do that?’ He replied, ‘That’s where the views will come from, son.’ The man knows who he is. He owns his stardom, and I think he absolutely killed it with this song.”

‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, composed by Amaal Mallik with lyrics by Kumaar, was released in two versions one by Armaan Malik and another by Salman Khan, which featured as the film's end-credit track. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai, Hero marked the Bollywood debut of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. The film was released amid intense public scrutiny over the allegations against Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan death case. In 2023, a special CBI court acquitted him of the charge of abetment to suicide due to lack of evidence.

Also Read : Amaal Mallik exposes the harsh economics of Bollywood music: “‘Sooraj Dooba hai’ earned Rs. 60–70 crores, I got almost nothing”

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