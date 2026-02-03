Composer-singer Amaal Mallik has once again brought the spotlight on the long-standing issues plaguing the Hindi film music industry, particularly the lack of fair remuneration, ownership, and credit for composers and lyricists. In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Amaal spoke at length about how artists continue to suffer despite creating commercially successful music.

Amaal Mallik exposes the harsh economics of Bollywood music: “‘Sooraj Dooba hai’ earned Rs. 60–70 crores, I got almost nothing”

Reflecting on one of his biggest hits, ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai’ from the 2014 musical Roy, Amaal revealed the stark imbalance between the revenue earned and what composers actually receive. “It earned Rs. 60–70 crore for the label, and I got nothing except publishing rights, which are negligible, not even close to Rs. 1 crore," he said. Emphasising why ownership matters, he added, “I want to make money to help people. That can only happen if I have rights or equal rights. Film music doesn’t give you that."

Opening up about his personal journey, Amaal shared how financial stability came late despite years of success. “Sixteen years later, I just bought a car for myself. I’ve never done anything for myself, it’s always been for people around me." He also highlighted the disparity between regional industries and Bollywood, stating, “There are composers in the South earning Rs 10–15 crore while retaining rights. In Hindi cinema, composers get Rs 2–3 crore and give everything up."

Amaal questioned the rigid structures of the industry, saying, “Everyone works in a straight line. Nobody asks why things can’t be structured differently or why credits can’t be fairer." He stressed that credit integrity matters deeply to him, adding, “No one can ever say I denied them credit on my songs."

Comparing Bollywood to global practices, he pointed out, “In the West, crediting systems are far more transparent. Here, even lyricists’ names disappear." He recalled how lyricists were forced to protest publicly: “Lyricists like Amitabh Bhattacharya, Kausar Munir and Manoj Muntashir had to make a video just to demand proper credit." He further noted, “They questioned why a composer could be credited on one label but not another.”

Amaal also spoke about creative opacity and professional setbacks. “You give 15–16 options, you and 10 other composers put your heart into it, and then songs are rejected without explanation. There’s no transparency," he said. Recalling a bitter experience, he added, “There was a time when I was working with someone on a film, and by the evening we were fighting a court case. I won’t name anyone, but that’s how it works.”

Revealing the cost of speaking up, Amaal concluded, “In the last five years, I was dropped from 40 to 45 films,” while asserting, “Even when I wasn’t visible, my music kept living on.”

