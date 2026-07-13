Alliance witnessed a shift in equations inside its headquarters this week, as Aly Goni’s presence prompted old tensions with Kushal Tandon to resurface, alongside a System Alert task that altered the course of the game. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the reality show streams daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.

Alliance: Aly Goni’s entry reignites Kushal Tandon feud, Nikhil Chinapa lands on to be deleted list

The day began with Aly Goni, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni attempting to resolve the tension between Aly and Kushal, with Arslan stepping in to keep the conversation from escalating.

Aly maintained that he was not targeting Kushal but standing up for Vanshaj, saying, “Subha maine kya bola abhi yaha beth ke... disrespect karna age ko leke maine pura bola ke in logo ko maja kyu aata hai, but aapko yeh baat samjhni padegi ki uss ladke ne age ko leke kuch bola hi nahi hai pure season mein bhai.”

Kushal acknowledged what had shaped his opinion, saying, “Mera pre notion tha ke ussne badtameezi kari hai, mera usse aur kuch nahi tha.” For a moment, the issue appeared to be resolved.

A System Alert soon asked each alliance to confront what the outside world had been saying about them. Every alliance nominated one representative, with Ruhee Dosani representing the Kings, Zaid Darbar the Hunters, Rivva Kishan the Warriors, and Nikhil Chinapa the Legends.

The Warriors placed first, followed by the Kings and the Hunters, leaving the Legends at the bottom of the leaderboard. As a result, Nikhil Chinapa was placed on the To Be Deleted list.

The tension between Aly and Kushal resurfaced shortly after. Kushal questioned Aly's intentions, believing he was encouraging others to turn against him, while Aly maintained he had only urged the group to play without fear.

Kushal challenged Aly directly, saying, “Jo karna hai bahar karte hai kyuki andar toh kuch kar nahi sakte... mein toh bol raha hu task le aao aur karlo bhidne wala one on one kal ke kal.” Aly replied, “Jo marzi karna hai bhai.”

Following the latest reshuffle, Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Agu Stanley Chiedozie make up the Kings. Sohail Khan, Vriddhi Patwa, Armaan Khera and Zaid Darbar form the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Rivva Kishan, Arslan Goni and Niti Taylor are the Warriors, while Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa and Delbar Arya make up the Legends, with Mini Mathur continuing as the Ace of the headquarters. Alliance streams daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.

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