As Akansha ties the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma today, July 11, in a private registered marriage, videos from the celebrations have gone viral on social media.

Alia Bhatt joined the pre-wedding celebrations of her close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, adding a touch of Bollywood glamour to the intimate festivities ahead of Akansha’s wedding to filmmaker Sharan Sharma. A video from the celebration has gone viral on social media, capturing Alia dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song Maahi Ve from the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho alongside Akansha’s sister, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, and actor Aditya Seal.

Alia Bhatt dances to ‘Maahi Ve’ at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s pre-wedding bash

For the occasion, Alia opted for a striking purple saree that blended a traditional silhouette with a contemporary draping style. Her energetic performance and cheerful presence quickly became one of the highlights of the evening, with fans widely sharing clips from the celebration online.

Akansha and filmmaker Sharan Sharma have reportedly been in a relationship since 2022, although they never made their romance public. The couple is set to marry on July 11 in an intimate ceremony attended only by close family members and friends. While the wedding itself will remain a private affair, a grand reception is scheduled to take place on July 12.

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According to a source quoted by News18, the couple has chosen a simple registered marriage instead of following elaborate wedding rituals. "Akansha and Sharan won't be having traditional pheras or any elaborate religious ceremonies. Instead, they've chosen to keep things simple by opting for a registered marriage. The legal formalities will take place at the Ranjan residence in Mumbai."

The source further added, "The couple will sign the marriage documents in the presence of their near and dear ones. The emphasis is on celebrating the union with loved ones rather than following conventional wedding customs, making it a deeply personal and low-key occasion."

On the work front, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was recently seen in Ikka, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, where she made a brief appearance alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sunny Deol, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome. The series is currently streaming on Netflix. She also featured in the second season of Gram Chikitsalaya on Prime Video.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film, which marks the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Looking ahead, Alia will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The much-awaited film is slated for release in January next year.

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