The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited big-screen adaptation, offering audiences a glimpse into the next chapter of the popular franchise. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma reprising their iconic roles, the film promises to continue the story of power struggles, revenge and conflict that made the original series a fan favourite.

Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit to take a darker path in Mirzapur: The Movie; deets inside!

Following the teaser's release, an industry source has claimed that Ali Fazal's character, Guddu Pandit, will be seen in a significantly darker and more intense avatar than before.

According to the source, "With Mirzapur: The Movie, Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit is set to reveal his most ferocious side yet. The film is said to pick up with Guddu carrying the emotional scars and rage of everything he has lost, pushing him into a far darker, more ruthless space where revenge becomes his only driving force."

The source further stated that Guddu Pandit's character has been reimagined for the cinematic format while retaining the essence that audiences have come to associate with him.

"The actor might be seen leading a version of his character that is more volatile, intense and unpredictable than before," the source added, suggesting that Guddu's journey is expected to be one of the film's central storylines.

The teaser also reunites several key faces from the Mirzapur universe. Alongside Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma, the film features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S. Chauhan.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026. It will be released in both Hindi and Telugu, expanding the reach of the franchise as it makes its transition from streaming to the big screen.

Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie teaser out – Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi return ahead of September 4 release

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