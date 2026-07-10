The actor thanked viewers for embracing SI Jayprakash Jatav and reflected on the emotional connection between performers and audiences.

Ali Fazal has expressed heartfelt gratitude to audiences following the overwhelming response to Raakh, which continues to emerge as the most-watched non-English show globally on Prime Video. The actor took to social media to share a handwritten note, thanking viewers for the love they have shown the series and his performance as SI Jayprakash Jatav.

Ali Fazal pens emotional note as Raakh becomes Prime Videos most watched non-English show globally: “Characters find their homes in people’s hearts”

Since its release, Raakh has garnered praise from audiences for its gripping narrative, period setting and performances. Ali's portrayal of SI Jayprakash Jatav, a character marked by quiet resilience, emotional complexity and inner conflict, has particularly resonated with viewers, earning appreciation across social media.

Reflecting on the response, Ali shared an emotional note in which he acknowledged the messages he has received from fans over the past few weeks. “Last few weeks I’ve been reading. so many messages from all over and my heart is full to say the least. Thank you for watching Raakh. Thank you for accepting SI Jayprakash Jatav, with all his flaws, his presence, his fears, his silences and his few words.”

The actor also spoke about the unique relationship between an artist and the audience, emphasizing that the true success of a performance lies in the lasting impact it leaves on viewers. “As actors our journey is near complete when characters find their homes in people’s hearts. It’s yours to keep now. Thank you for that. I’ll always be grateful for it.”

Ali Fazal's understated performance has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth and restrained approach, with audiences praising the authenticity he brought to the role. His portrayal of SI Jayprakash Jatav has emerged as one of the highlights of the series, contributing significantly to its growing popularity among viewers worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)



Set in the 1970s, Raakh follows the gripping story of the kidnapping of teenage siblings, unfolding against the backdrop of a tense investigation. Alongside Ali Fazal, the series features Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir and Akash Makhija in pivotal roles, with the ensemble cast receiving praise for bringing emotional intensity to the thriller.

As Raakh continues to attract new audiences across markets, Ali Fazal's handwritten note has struck a chord with fans, offering a glimpse into the actor's gratitude and reminding viewers of the emotional bond that can develop between a performer and those who connect with a character long after the story ends.

Also Read: Ali Fazal praises Prosit Roy’s storytelling; says, “Even in the same genre, it’s never the same”

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