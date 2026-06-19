Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently visited the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, where he offered prayers and sought blessings ahead of the Welcome To The Jungle release. The actor's spiritual visit took place on June 18 and has since attracted attention online, with videos and photographs from the shrine circulating widely on social media.

Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release

Akshay was seen interacting with devotees and acknowledging fans during his visit to the holy shrine located in the Trikuta Hills of Reasi district.

Akshay Kumar arrives in Katra for darshan

The actor arrived in Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, before proceeding to the shrine. He travelled from Jammu to the Panchhi helipad via a special helicopter and was received by representatives of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and local authorities.

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Following his arrival, Akshay headed towards the shrine in a battery-powered vehicle. Security arrangements were reportedly in place throughout the visit as devotees and local residents gathered along the route in the hope of catching a glimpse of the actor.

Several fans were also seen attempting to take photographs and selfies as Akshay made his way towards the temple premises.

During his visit, the actor offered prayers to Mata Vaishno Devi and spent time at the shrine seeking blessings. Priests at the temple later presented him with the sacred chunri, a traditional offering associated with the goddess.

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After offering prayers at the main shrine, Akshay Kumar travelled to Bhairav Valley through the cable ropeway system and paid his respects at the Bhairavnath Temple. The actor reportedly spent some time at the temple before returning to Jammu by helicopter around noon.

As mentioned above, Akshay Kumar's visit comes ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle, scheduled for June 26, 2026.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announce Rs 100 crores investment pool for Pitch To Get Rich Season 2

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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