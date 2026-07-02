Amazon MX Player, India's free premium ad-supported streaming platform, has launched its latest revenge drama, Ab Hoga Hisaab. The series follows the lives of brothers Bobby and Bunty Manocha, whose world is turned upside down after one life-changing incident. Centered on themes of brotherhood, loyalty, and vengeance, the story raises a compelling question: How Far Will You Go For Your Own? Produced by Arré Studio, the show features Sanjay Kapoor and Shaheer in lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, and Aasheema Vardaan.

Sanjay Kapoor reflects on returning to negative roles in Ab Hoga Hisaab: “Playing an antagonist after a long time was something I was really looking forward to”

Sharing his experience of portraying Goldy Sekhon, Sanjay Kapoor revealed that the role offered him an opportunity he had been eagerly waiting for. Reflecting on working with the cast, he said, “It was a lot of fun shooting with the cast. There is a character called Raathi in the series, played by a terrific actor, and I have some very interesting scenes with him. While Raathi is a grey character himself, the way Goldy manipulates him adds a very intriguing layer to the story. Even before I signed the project, I knew we had a fantastic ensemble cast, which was exciting. What drew me in even more was Goldy. Playing an antagonist after a long time was something I was really looking forward to.”

Kapoor also fondly recalled the close-knit atmosphere on set and the memorable filming schedule across Mumbai and Patiala. Speaking about the camaraderie among the cast, he shared, “We began shooting in Mumbai in October before moving to Patiala in November and December, where most of the series was filmed. Patiala was lovely, and what made the experience even more special was the bond we shared as a cast. Mouni has this wonderful ability to bring everyone together, so whenever we had free time, we would all hang out and spend time together. Even though it was my first time working with most of them, it never felt like it.”

Ab Hoga Hisaab is currently streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player and is available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, and Airtel Xstream.

Also Read : Ab Hoga Hisaab trailer out: Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, and Mouni Roy lead revenge drama; Avinash Mishra makes OTT debut

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