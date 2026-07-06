The actress says an unexpected incident during the filming of the series gave her first-hand experience of a rural primary health centre.

Akansha Ranjan recently shared an unexpected behind-the-scenes incident from the shoot of Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2, revealing that she had to visit a real rural health centre after being bitten by a dog during filming. The actress, who plays Dr Gargi in the series, said the real-life experience offered her a closer look at the kind of setting depicted in the show.

Akansha Ranjan recalls visiting a real Gram Chikitsalaya after dog bite during shoot: “I was pleasantly surprised”

Recalling the incident, Akansha revealed that she sought treatment at a nearby Gram Chikitsalaya, where she received two rabies injections. She also spoke about how the visit challenged some of her preconceived notions about healthcare facilities in rural areas. “I was bitten by a dog during the shoot, so I had to visit a real Gram Chikitsalaya for treatment. I received two rabies injections there. Honestly, I was pleasantly surprised. The place was very clean and hygienic, and the doctors and nurses were extremely well-trained, caring, and polite. It was a really positive experience and something I'll always remember,” she said.

The incident, though unexpected, gave the actress a real-world perspective on the environment in which her character works. Her visit to the rural health centre became an experience that closely mirrored the setting of the series, adding another layer to her time on the project.

Gram Chikitsalaya stars Amol Parashar in the lead role as Dr Prabhat, an idealistic medical officer posted at a neglected rural primary health centre. As he settles into the village, he encounters the challenges surrounding healthcare delivery and the realities of working in an underserved community. The series also features Vinay Pathak, Akash Makhija and other actors in pivotal roles. Both seasons of Gram Chikitsalaya are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Following the release of the second season, Akansha Ranjan has also been preparing for her next project, Ikka. While Gram Chikitsalaya sees her portraying a doctor in a rural setting, Ikka will feature her in a different role, marking another addition to her upcoming slate of projects.

Also Read: Web Series Review: GRAM CHIKITSALAY SEASON 2 shows improvement over the first season with its quirky humour, engaging subplots

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