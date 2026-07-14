Television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla did not hold back while discussing the realities of reality television in a recent vlog with Hina Khan and her husband Rocky Jaiswal. During the candid conversation, the duo spoke about celebrities who, according to them, project a curated image on reality shows while contrasting it with their own experience of putting their personal struggles on national television.

Rubina Dilaik reveals Gaurav Khanna mocked her marriage before Bigg Boss; says, “He is the one going through divorce now”

The discussion comes shortly after Anupama actor Gaurav Khanna and actress Akanksha Chamola's divorce made headlines. At the premiere of the reality show Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha revealed that the couple has been separated for nearly a year and are currently going through a divorce after a decade of marriage. A recent guest appearance of Gaurav on the show further confirmed that their relationship has hit rock bottom.

Reflecting on the time when Gaurav Khanna participated in Bigg Boss 19, Rubina recalled an alleged conversation involving the popular star. She claimed that a close mutual friend had asked the actor why he and his Akanksha never entered the reality show together. “Being an actor who has a very good image, he was asked why he didn’t go on Bigg Boss with his wife, and he said, ‘Rubina-Abhinav ki tarah apni shaadi ki dhajiya thodi na udaa ni hai (We are not going to publicly tear our marriage apart like Rubina and Abhinav)’,” Rubina shared. For the unversed, Rubina and Abhinav had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a couple with Rubina emerging as the winner of the season.

The Chotti Bahu actress further added, “He apparently made fun of our wedding, and now his wife has gone on a show and said they are going through a divorce and have been separated for a year. We were genuinely going through separation, in that phase, living in the Bigg Boss house felt weird.”

Abhinav Shukla also reacted to the alleged remark, saying, “GK is so dumb, he said this to a very close friend who is my bestie. Maybe it was his intention for the remark to reach us. Well, it was well-received, and I am the one having the final laugh.”

Opening up about one of the toughest phases in their relationship, Abhinav admitted that the couple was on the verge of ending their marriage during the COVID-19 pandemic. He went onto say, “Covid Time was horrible, we were going to part ways. Had we parted ways, we wouldn’t have been on a show. If we had gone on a show, we wouldn’t have spoken about it. We came back together because of two people. My brother and her mother saved our marriage. I never told my parents, we were sitting in our ego, but they made us see how petty our fights were. Rubina was writing hate messages in a diary and was in her ego.”

Rubina concluded the conversation by expressing disappointment over how authenticity is often overshadowed in reality television. She shared, “I feel bad that as a couple, we are going into the reality space and living our authentic self, but now it feels like it was a misuse of our reality. The makers then get abused for the show being scripted, but what about those from the fraternity who are coming on a show with a script in their head?”

Their remarks have since sparked conversations among television viewers, with many debating the difference between authenticity and image management in the world of reality television.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Maldives escape via JourneyLabel: A picture perfect summer holiday with family and friends

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