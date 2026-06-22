BREAKING: Welcome To The Jungle goes Dhurandhar and Bhooth Bangla way; to have paid previews from Thursday, June 25

The paid preview culture has picked up big time this year. Dhurandhar The Revenge released a day before, at 5:00 pm, and it gave a boost to the collections. Then, Bhooth Bangla, too, had an advantage as it released at night before release. The horror comedy starred Akshay Kumar, whose next film, Welcome To The Jungle, will release this Friday, June 26. Fans of the film will be excited to know that the multi-starrer comic caper will have paid previews as well.

BREAKING: Welcome To The Jungle goes Dhurandhar and Bhooth Bangla way; to have paid previews from Thursday, June 25

On Thursday, June 25, paid previews of Welcome To The Jungle will be organized across the country. The shows will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The bookings of the paid previews have begun. From June 23, viewers will get a chance to book for tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah.

Also Read: CBFC censors sensual visuals of Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez in Welcome To The Jungle; replaces ‘andha’ with ‘dheela’; deletes ‘Paani of Kashmir’ dialogue

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.