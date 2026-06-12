Abundantia Entertainment, India's leading independent content studio, has done it again. Just one week into its global premiere on Netflix, Abundantia’s latest film, Maa Behen - the crime-comedy featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan, has debuted at the #2 position on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Films chart, and is trending in 15 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and beyond.

Madhuri Dixit-led Maa Behen secures no. 2 spot on Netflix Global Top 10, trends in 15 countries: “Deeply gratifying”

The film, directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni, premiered on Netflix globally on June 4, 2026, and made an immediate impact on the world stage. It is the first of two Netflix Original projects from Abundantia Entertainment releasing in 2026, the second being ‘Family Business’, a series featuring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma

in the lead.

Commenting on its performance, Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO – Abundantia Entertainment, said, "The response to Maa Behen is deeply gratifying and more than just the numbers, what moves me is the conversation the film has sparked and the love that it is receiving from all around. When a story about three flawed, funny, fiercely real women resonates with audiences across India, the UAE, Europe and beyond, it tells you something profound about the universality of human stories rooted in specific, authentic truth. This is what Abundantia has always believed - that genuinely Indian stories, told with conviction and craft, have global reach. Maa Behen is testament to that. I'm immensely proud of Suresh Triveni's extraordinary storytelling, Pooja Tolani's brilliant writing, and the unforgettable trio of Madhuri, Triptii and Dharna - who brought these women to life with so much heart, humour and honesty. And our partnership with Netflix is off to a great start with this exceptional film connecting across the globe."

Maa Behen is the latest in a remarkable string of female-first successes from Abundantia Entertainment - a studio that has decidedly put female protagonists and women-centred storytelling at the heart of its creative and commercial strategy. The studio's track record in this space includes Shakuntala Devi (2020), the acclaimed Prime Video biographical drama on India's Human Computer starring Vidya Balan; Sherni (2021) and Jalsa (2022), both starring Vidya Balan, which earned critical and audience acclaim for their nuanced female protagonists; Chhorii (2021), a path-breaking female-led horror film that became one of Prime Video's most-watched Indian originals and launched a genre franchise; Chhorii 2 (2025), which continued that franchise with equal impact, Sukhee (2023) featuring Shilpa Shetty, that told the story of a happy homemaker finding her lost mojo; and Daldal (2026), the Bhumi Pednekar-led crime thriller that held #1 on Prime Video India for four consecutive weeks and trended globally across the US, UK, Europe and the UAE. With Maa Behen now joining this list, Abundantia has established one of the most consistent records in Indian entertainment for backing women-led stories that win commercially - at scale, across platforms and across genres.

Maa Behen follows Rekha (Madhuri Dixit), a woman widely regarded as a controversial figure in her conservative neighbourhood, and her daughters Jaya (Triptii Dimri) and Sushma (Dharna Durga) - whose already chaotic lives spiral into a full-blown crisis when they discover a dead body in their kitchen. What unfolds is a wildly entertaining, hugely comic and deeply human story of women navigating a world that has already made up its mind about them.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls Triptii Dimri a “phenomenon” after watching Maa Behen

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