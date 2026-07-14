Aanchal GS Singh is reportedly the latest celebrity to enter a new phase in her personal life. According to sources close to the actress, she has married her long-time boyfriend, an India-based businessman, in a private wedding ceremony. Although Aanchal has not officially confirmed the news, pictures believed to be from the ceremony have surfaced online, leading to widespread speculation among fans and industry followers.

Aanchal GS Singh sparks wedding rumours with Gurdwara pictures and cryptic caption

The images, which are now circulating across social media, have intensified rumours that the wedding has already taken place. While the actress has chosen not to publicly address the reports, people close to her have reportedly shared that she is extremely happy and is likely to reveal the special moments with her fans at the right time.

Aanchal has always maintained a discreet approach towards her personal life, preferring to stay away from the spotlight outside of her professional commitments. Hosting an intimate wedding ceremony appears to reflect her preference for keeping personal milestones private.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanchal GS Singh (@anchalsinghofficial)

The actress began her acting career with the critically acclaimed Sinhala film Sri Siddhartha Gautama. She later gained recognition through her performances in popular OTT series such as Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Undekhi. Over the years, Aanchal has established herself with notable performances across projects, steadily building a loyal fan following.

As reports of her alleged wedding continue to make headlines, congratulatory messages have started pouring in on social media from fans and well-wishers. Many are now eagerly waiting for Aanchal to officially confirm the news and offer a glimpse into what is believed to have been a beautiful and intimate celebration.

Until an official announcement is made, Aanchal GS Singh's reported wedding remains one of the most talked-about topics in the entertainment industry.

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