Actor Aamir Khan has addressed the long-standing belief that his 3 Idiots character, Phunsukh Wangdu, was inspired by Ladakhi engineer and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk. Speaking during a question-and-answer session at London's British Film Institute on July 16, Aamir said the claim was incorrect and stressed that neither he nor the film's writers knew about Wangchuk during the making of the film.

Aamir Khan clarifies 3 Idiots wasn’t inspired by Sonam Wangchuk: “That is a misconception”

Calling it a misconception, Aamir said the team behind 3 Idiots had no knowledge of Wangchuk at the time.

“That is a misconception,” says Aamir Khan

Responding to the claim, Aamir said: "No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film, 3 Idiots. I saw a video of Chatur just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you that neither Raju nor Abhijat (Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi), who are the two writers, we didn't know about Mr Sonam."

The actor, however, was quick to acknowledge Wangchuk's work and said it deserved appreciation regardless of any perceived connection with the film: "However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn't have to be based on a character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does. I wanted to share this from a factual point of view."

Aamir voices concern over Sonam Wangchuk's health

During the interaction, Aamir was also asked about Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Expressing concern for the activist's well-being, the actor said: "All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast."

Aamir's comments come at a time when Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike, seeking statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. Reports indicate that the activist has lost significant weight during the protest, drawing attention from political leaders and members of the public.

Also Read: 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya appeals for Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike: “I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die”

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