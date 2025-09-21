After touring festivals, collecting acclaim and awards, Bad Girl is coming home again. The pathbreaking Tamil feature—presented by Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap—is now all set for its Hindi theatrical release on September 26. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news exclusively about the Hindi release of this much-loved film.

Helmed by Varsha Bharath in her glorious feature directorial debut, the coming-of-age film is headlined by actor Anjali Sivaraman, playing a teenage girl navigating love and lust in Chennai. After opening in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, the makers of Bad Girl will now release the film in Hindi due to growing audience demands.

Anurag Kashyap, who has come on board as a presenter, says Bad Girl is "one of the most original stories" he has encountered. "When I first read it, it reminded me of how, as a young filmmaker, I wanted to tell bold stories, and Varsha has gone beyond all my expectations and made an excellent film out of it. She’s a voice to watch out for, and we’re happy to release the film in Hindi, as we know that it’s a story that will relate to every girl growing up in the country."

Backed by Vetrimaaran's Grass Root Film Company, with Ranjan Singh as the Executive Producer, Bad Girl also stars Shanthipriya. The movie will be distributed by Flip Films.

Varsha says the film was born out of a need to tell a story that felt honest to the world she sees around her— "one where women are constantly defined, confined, and judged."

"Through the film, I wanted to question the very idea of labels and how easily they are used to diminish women. For me, directing this as my debut has been both liberating and daunting, but the journey has been worth every step. I’m thrilled that the film will now speak to Hindi audiences, and I hope it connects with them in unexpected ways. Having Anurag Kashyap and Vetri Maaran back the film is a rare privilege, their faith reminds me why it is important to take risks and stay true to one’s vision."

For Anjali Sivaraman, previously seen on Netflix's Class, being a part of Bad Girl was one of the most "challenging and rewarding experiences" of her career.

"The role pushed me to confront a lot of questions about identity, freedom, and the judgments women face every day. It’s not often that you get to inhabit a character who is unapologetically herself, even when the world refuses to accept her. I’m truly excited that the film will now reach Hindi audiences - I believe its themes are universal, and I hope viewers see a bit of themselves in her journey."

With music composed by Amit Trivedi, Bad Girl debuted with unprecedented acclaim at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam, winning the prestigious NETPAC award.

