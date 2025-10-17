In the wake of the tragic demise of Assam’s celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, the organisers of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) have announced the postponement of its 10th edition. The film festival, originally scheduled for December 4–7, 2025, will now be held in 2026, as a gesture of respect during a period of collective mourning.

Zubeen Garg Death: Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival postponed as Assam mourns its cultural icon

According to the festival statement, “It is with a heavy heart that the 10th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival, originally scheduled for December 4-7, 2025, has been postponed to a later date in 2026. This decision comes as Assam mourns the loss of its most beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose voice and vision defined generations. BVFF stands in solidarity with the people and the creative community.”

They further added, “As a festival deeply rooted in the cultural and emotional fabric of this land, we feel it is only right to pause our celebrations this year, in remembrance and respect. We are deeply grateful to our filmmakers, partners, and audience for their continued support and understanding. Refunds for all submissions will be processed in due course. BVFF Team.”

The decision has resonated deeply in Assam, where Zubeen Garg was considered more than an artist he was a symbol of cultural pride. His passing earlier this year in Singapore has triggered widespread grief, protest, and intense scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Meanwhile, the legal and investigative fronts have seen swift actions. Authorities have arrested five individuals including the festival organiser, Garg’s manager, his cousin (a police officer), and his security personnel and sent them into 14-day judicial custody.

Tension flared outside Baksa District Jail when crowds gathered and reportedly hurled stones and sandals at the police convoy, with several vehicles in the vicinity set ablaze.

The BVFF organisers’ move to defer the festival underscores the magnitude of the loss: the creative community in Assam is not simply pausing an event, but collectively mourning a figure whose legacy transcended the stage. More details on the rescheduled dates and refunds are expected in the coming months.

Also Read : Zubeen Garg’s manager arrested in singer’s death caseb

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.