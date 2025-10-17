Pre-Diwali OTT line-up: From Bhagwat Chapter One to She Walks in Darkness, October 2025’s third weekend offers global variety

The third weekend of October 2025 has brought a flood of diverse content to Indian streaming platforms, offering everything from high-stakes crime thrillers to international espionage and South Korean disaster comedy. With a mix of major Hindi releases, compelling international titles, and strong regional cinema, this week’s line-up—timed perfectly for pre-Diwali celebrations—offers something for every demographic.

Leading the charge is a packed slate of new releases that appeal to the core audience for prestige dramas and true crime.

BHAGWAT CHAPTER ONE: RAAKSHAS (ZEE5): Headlining the week's domestic offerings is this Hindi crime thriller, featuring a powerhouse cast including Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar. The series plunges into a police investigation surrounding mysterious disappearances in Uttar Pradesh, promising a gritty and engaging procedural for fans of the genre.

Headlining the week's domestic offerings is this Hindi crime thriller, featuring a powerhouse cast including Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar. The series plunges into a police investigation surrounding mysterious disappearances in Uttar Pradesh, promising a gritty and engaging procedural for fans of the genre. HOLLYWOOD HUSTLER: GLITZ, GLAM, SCAM (Amazon Prime Video): For true-crime enthusiasts, this documentary is a must-watch. It uncovers the staggering scale of a major Hollywood Ponzi scheme, peeling back the layers of Tinseltown glamour to expose the financial deceit beneath, providing a cautionary tale of greed and fraud.

For true-crime enthusiasts, this documentary is a must-watch. It uncovers the staggering scale of a major Hollywood Ponzi scheme, peeling back the layers of Tinseltown glamour to expose the financial deceit beneath, providing a cautionary tale of greed and fraud. SHE WALKS IN DARKNESS (Netflix): Catering to the global thriller audience, this international espionage series is set in France. The political drama with a spy twist is expected to be a major draw for viewers who enjoy high-tension, geo-political narratives.

Global and Regional Diversity on Full Display

This week’s slate underscores the platforms' commitment to both international and vernacular content, ensuring a well-rounded catalogue for a linguistically diverse audience.

GOOD NEWS (Netflix): Adding a touch of dark humour is the South Korean disaster comedy, which blends tension and laughs during a hijacking crisis. This continues the strong trend of global non-English content finding massive success with Indian viewers.

Adding a touch of dark humour is the South Korean disaster comedy, which blends tension and laughs during a hijacking crisis. This continues the strong trend of global non-English content finding massive success with Indian viewers. KISHKINDHAPURI (ZEE5): The regional horror segment is covered by this Telugu horror thriller. Focused on ghost-hunting and supernatural suspense, the film ensures ZEE5 captures the audience demand for well-produced regional genre content.

The breadth of content—covering crime, thriller, horror, comedy, and investigative drama—is a clear reflection of the major trends shaping the OTT landscape in 2025. The timing of these releases around the Diwali festivities is strategic, encouraging friends and families to settle in for a weekend of collective binge-watching.

