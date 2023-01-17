Zoya Akhtar will be back as a director this year for the Netflix musical The Archies starring a bunch of debutantes and new faces. The film will feature Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles. British-Pakistani actor Alyy Khan who will be seen in the series recently revealed that Akhtar made the young actors undergo several workshops and training in order for them to understand the craft.

Alyy Khan, who is also a childhood friend of Zoya Akhtar, spoke on Nadir Ali's podcast about the upcoming musical drama. He said in Urdu, “The film has Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson in the lead, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is there, and Sridevi’s daughter is there as well. Zoya made them do a workshop for one year before they even faced the camera. One year. And during that year, they worked in T-shirts and shorts, without any pressure, with no press, no publicity, and no cameras. Only the choreographer was there, and only the dialogue coach was there. So, after one year, when you perform before the camera, if you aren’t as sharp as a razor blade, then you should be ashamed of yourself.”

“Who allows this much time these days?” Alyy continued.

Netflix and Tiger Baby production present The Archies set in the 1960s. Meanwhile, Alyy Khan was last seen in the Apple TV+ series Shantaram, which was cancelled after one season. He has three projects in the pipeline including The Archies, Tehran starring John Abraham and the Hindi remake of The Good Wife, starring Kajol.

