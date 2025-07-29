The Shift’s first-ever list of 90 influential women in leadership, creativity, and culture includes Indian cinema figures Zoya Akhtar and Deepika Padukone.

Zoya Akhtar and Deepika Padukone join Amal Clooney, Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez on ‘The shift’s 90 plus one’ global list

They are in incredible company, alongside names like Amal Clooney, Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and other rising voices, legacy leaders and global changemakers.

Both Deepika and Zoya have been pioneers in the make driven industry with their talent and creative choices. As Indian women, they have inspired audiences globally, setting new standards.

The list also honours other Indian-origin women making a global impact, including Leena Nair, Rupi Kaur, Trisha Shetty, Geetha Murali, Shilpa Yarlagadda, and Seema R. Hingorani

At the heart of the initiative is Gloria Steinem — a globally respected feminist icon, author, and activist whose decades-long work has shaped conversations around gender equality, civil rights, and social justice. A central figure in the feminist movement since the 1960s, Steinem’s voice and activism have influenced policies, empowered countless women, and sparked worldwide dialogue on systemic change.

To honour and continue her legacy, the Gloria Steinem Foundation was established. The foundation is committed to sustaining the momentum of the feminist movement by supporting emerging leaders, grassroots organizations, and transformative projects. Its mission is not only to preserve Steinem’s pioneering contributions but also to nurture a new generation of changemakers committed to equity, inclusion, and social progress.

Also Read : Farhan Akhtar on a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, “We need to justify the sequel”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.