IFFM 2025 will hold a retrospective on late filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, along with panel discussions, to mark his birth anniversary.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 will present a special tribute to legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, marking the 100th anniversary of his birth. Known for his work as a director, screenwriter, actor, and playwright, Ghatak’s films gained wider recognition posthumously.

Known for his deep engagement with partition, social realities, and feminism, Ghatak’s films like Meghe Dhaka Tara, Subarnarekha, and Komal Gandhar are now celebrated as masterpieces. His distinctive voice and revolutionary visual storytelling shaped the narrative of Indian cinema in ways that are still being studied and appreciated by filmmakers and scholars across the globe.

Padma Shri awardee Ritwik Ghatak received several National Awards for his work. IFFM 2025 will feature a retrospective of his films, along with panel discussions and academic sessions to highlight his body of work and present it to new international audiences.

Speaking about the tribute, IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange said, “Ritwik Ghatak was a visionary far ahead of his time. His cinema dealt with trauma, displacement, and identity with such poetic depth and urgency that it resonates even more today. At IFFM, we believe it is our responsibility to bring global attention to icons like Ritwik Ghatak, whose work shaped the conscience of Indian filmmaking. This centenary celebration is not just a tribute, it’s a reminder of the kind of stories we must continue to tell.”

The centenary celebration will be a key event at IFFM 2025, bringing together cinephiles, historians, and contemporary filmmakers to reflect on Ritwik Ghatak’s work and its impact on cinema.

