REVEALED: Huma Qureshi looks menacing in the first look of Baby Die Do Die; also has a Badlapur connection

On July 12, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to inform about the contents of the teaser of Huma Qureshi’s upcoming film, Baby Do Die Do. Now, we bring to you the gritty first look of the action thriller.

The first look consists of Huma Qureshi looking menacing as she stands on a rainy night holding an umbrella, dressed in an all-black rugged leather ensemble that complements her fierce expression with a white-coloured pigeon flying around. On top of the quirky title, the makers have also mentioned its relevance. Huma’s surname in the film is Karmarkar, which translates to ‘Do Die Do’.

What’s also striking about the poster is that she’s standing at what appears to be a railway station that sounds similar to that of Badlapur. While the station’s name in Hindi is mentioned as ‘Vadalpur’, its English translation seems to be ‘Vadlapur’. It immediately brought back memories of the movie Badlapur (2015), starring Varun Dhawan. One of its most famous stills also features Varun standing in front of the Badlapur station nameboard. Incidentally, Huma also starred in the film in a crucial role along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak and Divya Dutta. It was directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

The first look of Baby Do Die Do was sent by Huma to her fans on Instagram. The Badlapur connection makes one wonder if this is just a homage to her 2015 film? Or will Varun Dhawan appear in a cameo in the film? Only time will tell.

Baby Do Die Do is produced by Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem under the banner of Saleem Siblings. The one-minute teaser focuses on Huma’s character and describes her as ‘1st desi female assassin’. The film also stars Sikandar Kher but only his voice can be heard in the promo. The asset ends with the lines ‘Badi story, badi screen pe, coming soon, baby!’.

