Last Updated 01.12.2022 | 3:53 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Zero Day: Robert De Niro to star in and executive produce Netflix’s limited political thriller series

Bollywood News

Zero Day will mark Robert De Niro first ever television lead role.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro is on board to headline Netflix’s limited series Zero Day that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. According to Variety, plot details are being kept under wraps but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt.

Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce alongside De Niro who is executive producing in addition to starring. If the series is greenlit, it would mark the first-ever television lead role for De Niro.

On the work front, De Niro is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood who has seven Academy Award nominations in his name. He won the Academy Award for best actor and best supporting actor for Raging Bull and The Godfather Part II respectively.

De Niro most recently wrapped Tony Goldwyn’s upcoming feature Inappropriate Behavior, alongside Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

