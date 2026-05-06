SCOOP: Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal unlikely to release in cinemas on May 8 due to censor issues; makers eye May 15 release

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Aakhri Sawal, which was all set to release in cinemas on May 8, is unlikely to make it to theatres on the scheduled date due to censor certification issues. We were the first ones to report last week that even the trailer has not yet been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The trailer, like the film, is still awaiting clearance from the Censor Board.

SCOOP: Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal unlikely to release in cinemas on May 8 due to censor issues; makers eye May 15 release

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The nature of the film and its plot is such that the CBFC members are being cautious. The makers have explained to the CBFC committee that their film is based on historical events and records and hence, deserves to be released. The discussions between the makers and the CBFC have taken a lot of time. Hence, the producers of Aakhri Sawal felt that it would be wise to push the film to a later date.”

The source continued, “At present, the makers are considering releasing their film on May 15. Of course, this will be subject to receiving the censor certification on time. An announcement on the same can be expected soon once the hurdles are cleared.”

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang of Picasso fame, the film features a multi-generational ensemble cast. Alongside Sanjay Dutt, the lineup includes Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Neetu Chandra, Tridha Choudhury, Mrinal Kulkarni, Nikhil Nanda, Archana Iyer, and Bipin Nadkarni.

The film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment. The screenplay, script, and dialogues have been written by Utkarsh Naithani, while the music is composed by Monty Sharma with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas.

Interestingly, Aakhri Sawal was meant to release on May 15 at one point and was preponed to May 8 just last month.

Also Read: Aakhri Sawal director Abhijeet Mohan Warang on Sanjay Dutt’s reaction to the film’s script, “He said this is not just a film but…”

More Pages: Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection

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