The former model and actress breathed her last at her Mumbai residence after battling age-related ailments.

Zarine Khan, former model, actress and the matriarch of the Khan family, passed away at the age of 81 on Friday, November 7. The news has brought a wave of grief across the industry, with colleagues, friends and well-wishers extending condolences to the Khan family during this difficult time.

Zarine Khan, mother of Sussanne and Zayed Khan, passes away at 81

Married to actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan since 1966, Zarine was widely respected for her grace, warmth and dignified presence at industry gatherings. She was suffering from age-related health issues and is said to have been under medical care over the past few months. According to sources, she breathed her last at her residence in Mumbai on Friday morning.

Just months before her passing, Sussanne Khan had shared a heartfelt birthday message for her mother in July, a post that has now taken on a deeply emotional meaning for the family. Calling Zarine her guiding force, Sussanne wrote,“Mama Mia… My my… what an amazing Mama you are… Happiest happy birthday my gorgeous beautiful mommy. All that I do and all that I create in my life has to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind and my grit. I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl. May the Universe always protect you and keep continuing to spread that love and the smiles you do. Have the most spectacular year!” The message, shared with photos and affectionate hashtags, reflected the deep bond the two shared and is now being widely reshared by fans and well-wishers in remembrance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)



Zarine Khan is survived by her husband Sanjay Khan and their four children — Simone Arora, Farah Khan Ali, interior designer Sussanne Khan, and actor Zayed Khan. Known to be a close-knit family, the Khans have always spoken fondly of Zarine’s influence as a guiding force in their personal and professional lives.

Through the years, Zarine maintained a low public profile but was considered a respected figure in the entertainment and fashion circles. Her early work as a model and actress earned her recognition, but she eventually dedicated most of her life to her family. The last rites and details are likely to be shared by the family in due course. Several celebrities are expected to visit the Khan residence to offer condolences and support.

Zarine’s passing marks the end of an era for the Khan household, which has been a significant part of Bollywood’s social and cultural fabric for decades.

We at Bollywood Hungama extend our heartfelt condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace.

