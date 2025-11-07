Three decades after it first hit theatres, Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela is set to return to the big screen — this time in a newly remastered 4K HD format. The 1995 romantic drama, starring Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff, will re-release across select theatres on November 28 as part of Ultra Media’s Ultra Rewind initiative.

The re-release aims to reintroduce the film’s timeless world of dreams, ambition, and unspoken love to a new generation of moviegoers. Confirming the date, Ultra Media said the restored version will showcase enhanced visuals and sound, offering audiences the chance to experience the film “as it was meant to be seen.”

In a statement shared earlier, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reflected on the film’s enduring relevance: “Rangeela embodied the spirit of aspiration, showing that ordinary people can also dare to dream big. Its success demonstrated that rule-breaking cinema is often the most unforgettable.”

CEO of Ultra Media, Sushilkumar Agrawal, had also described Rangeela as “a nostalgic trip back to the golden era of Bollywood,” adding that the restoration ensures “its timeless charm continues to mesmerise audiences for years to come.”

Released in 1995, Rangeela became a milestone in Hindi cinema for its vibrant storytelling, stylish choreography, and A. R. Rahman’s iconic soundtrack — featuring classics like Tanha Tanha, Haye Rama, and Rangeela Re. Its impact on fashion and film aesthetics marked a turning point for mainstream Bollywood.

