Anees Bazmee and Akshay Kumar are reuniting after tasting success together in films like Welcome and Singh Is Kinng. And now, our reliable sources have confirmed that Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee's next is a reimagined version of Venkatesh-led Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The film will be produced by Dil Raju and is touted to be an out-and-out comic entertainer.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Anees and Akshay loved the plot of the lead character stuck between his wife and ex-girlfriend that Sankranthiki Vasthunam rides on. However, the original had a lot of Telugu flavour. To make the film palatable for the Hindi audience, Anees Bazmee is reimagining the film, keeping the core plot intact."

The source further told Bollywood Hungama, "Anees is a master of cracking new screenplays based on already established films, and this one too will not just be bigger than the original, but also funnier, as he plans to put together a lot of gags in the narrative, which were not present in the original film. Over the three decades, Bazmee has written several love triangles in the comic space, and this one falls in his zone of situational comedy."

The writing work is going on in full swing, and the makers are aiming to take the untitled film on floors in February 2026. The film is not a remake, but a reimagined take on the original film, as the screenplay will be packaged with new scenes. "It's 60 per cent of fresh sequences, and just 40 per cent original to keep the essence of the plot intact."

