Congratulations to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have officially become parents to a baby boy. The beloved Bollywood couple welcomed their first child on November 7, 2025, marking a new and joyous chapter in their lives.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal blessed with a baby boy: ‘Our bundle of joy has arrived’

The news comes just months after the duo announced their pregnancy in September through an adorable polaroid photo. In the picture, Vicky was seen affectionately holding Katrina’s baby bump, and the couple had captioned it, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” The announcement was warmly received by fans, who had been eagerly awaiting this moment after years of speculation about Katrina’s pregnancy.

On the morning of November 7, Vicky Kaushal took to his official social media handle to share the happy news with fans. His heartfelt post read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 – Katrina and Vicky.”

Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike. Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “So happy! Congratulations,” while Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congrats, new mamma and papa!” Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “Kat, welcome to the boy mamma club! So happy for you and Vicky,” and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared, “Amazing, both of you. All my love.” Rakul Preet Singh also joined in, writing, “Omggggg congratulations you two so happy!”

As the couple embraces parenthood, fans and well-wishers across the country continue to shower them with love and blessings. Here’s wishing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal all the happiness as they begin this beautiful new journey together.

