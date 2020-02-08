Veteran actress Zarina Wahab who has played mother to everyone from Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan to Aparshakti Khurrana in Street Dancer 3D, will now play her own son Sooraj Pancholi’s mother in the boxing drama based on the life of gold-winning boxing champ Hawa Singh.

Says a source close to the film, “It is a very important role. The real Hawa Singh’s mother played a very important role in his life. The film will predominantly be designed as a mother-son story and Zarinaji is looking forward to working with her son. Perhaps she will need to tone down her powerhouse dramatics to match her son who is relatively raw.”

Real-life powerhouse actress-mothers usually avoid coming together with their children on screen to avoid comparison. Nonetheless, the legendary Nutan and Sharmila Tagore did share screen space with their respective sons, albeit only once. Nutan was seen with her son Mohnish Behl in Yeh Kaisa Farz and Sharmila Tagore was seen with her son Saif Ali Khan in his debut film Aashik Awara.

