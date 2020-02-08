Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.02.2020 | 12:23 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Zarina Wahab to play son Sooraj Pancholi’s mother in Hawa Singh biopic

BySubhash K. Jha

Veteran actress Zarina Wahab who has played mother to everyone from Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan to Aparshakti Khurrana in Street Dancer 3D, will now play her own son Sooraj Pancholi’s mother in the boxing drama based on the life of gold-winning boxing champ Hawa Singh.

Zarina Wahab to play son Sooraj Pancholi’s mother in Hawa Singh biopic

Says a source close to the film, “It is a very important role. The real Hawa Singh’s mother played a very important role in his life. The film will predominantly be designed as a mother-son story and Zarinaji is looking forward to working with her son. Perhaps she will need to tone down her powerhouse dramatics to match her son who is relatively raw.”

Real-life powerhouse actress-mothers usually avoid coming together with their children on screen to avoid comparison. Nonetheless, the legendary Nutan and Sharmila Tagore did share screen space with their respective sons, albeit only once. Nutan was seen with her son Mohnish Behl in Yeh Kaisa Farz and Sharmila Tagore was seen with her son Saif Ali Khan in his debut film Aashik Awara.

More Pages: Hawa Singh Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ronnie Screwvala's film Sitara starring…

Here's how Disha Patani's incredible buzz…

Angad Bedi says it is his wish to work with…

EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi to play the bad guy…

Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai,…

After Jawaani Jaaneman, Pooja Entertainment…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification