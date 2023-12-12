In September 2023, an arrest warrant was issued against Zareen Khan in connection with the case.

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has been granted interim bail and a city court barred her international travel without prior permission in connection to the cheating case dating back to 2018. The case was registered at Narkeldanga police station in Kolkata. The actress was granted bail by the Sealdah court till December 26 on a personal bond of Rs. 30,000.

Zareen Khan granted interim bail in cheating case on Rs. 30,000 personal bond; travel abroad restricted by court

The arrest warrant stemmed from an alleged cheating case dating back to 2018. The investigating officer had submitted a charge sheet against Zareen Khan before the Sealdah court in Kolkata. During this period, Zareen neither sought bail nor appeared before the court, resulting in the issuance of an arrest warrant due to her repeated absence.

The alleged incident in 2018 stemmed from Zareen Khan's anticipated performance during a Durga Puja celebration in Kolkata. She reportedly failed to make her scheduled appearance, which prompted the organizer to file a formal complaint of cheating against both the actress and her manager. Subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the two individuals.

In her defence, Zareen asserted that she found herself misled by the event organizers. According to her account, the organizers had portrayed the event as a high-profile gathering attended by dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Bengal. Khan cited miscommunications regarding the flight arrangements and accommodations that further complicated the situation, contributing to her unexpected absence from the event.

