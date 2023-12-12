Akshay Kumar’s entry marks the commencement of an exciting line-up of superstar Team Owners set to be revealed for the remaining five teams.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is thrilled to announce Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar as the Team Owner of Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir). This ground-breaking collaboration brings an unprecedented level of excitement and star power to the ISPL, a first-of-its-kind tennis ball T10 cricket tournament set to take place inside a stadium from March 2nd to March 9th, 2024.

Akshay Kumar’s entry marks the commencement of an exciting line-up of superstar Team Owners set to be revealed for the remaining five teams. Their involvement promises to infuse unparalleled enthusiasm and passion into this distinctive cricketing spectacle, elevating the league to new heights. The Invitation to Tender Bid (ITB) process for team ownership will commence on December 15th, 2023, with the deadline for submissions set for January 15th, 2024.

Expressing his excitement about joining the Indian Street Premier League, Akshay Kumar said, “I am thrilled to be part of the ISPL and the Srinagar team. This tournament promises to be a game-changer in the world of cricket, and I am looking forward to being at the forefront of this unique sporting endeavour.”

ISPL Core Committee Members Ashish Shelar and Amol Kale, along with League Commissioner Suraj Samat also shared their thoughts on this significant partnership, Ashish Shelar, ISPL Core Committee Member said, “Having Akshay Kumar on board is a testament to the league’s commitment to excellence. His association will undoubtedly bring more glamour and enthusiasm to the Srinagar team.”

Amol Kale, ISPL Core Committee Member said, “The ISPL aims to revolutionize tennis ball cricket, and with Akshay Kumar as the Team Owner of Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), we are confident in creating a memorable experience for players and fans alike.”

Suraj Samat, ISPL League Commissioner said, “Akshay Kumar’s involvement is a testament to the league’s vision. We are excited to have him as part of the ISPL family, and we believe this association will contribute significantly to the league’s success.”

The ISPL aims to serve as a vital platform for unearthing hidden talents in tennis ball cricket, providing a unique space for emerging cricketers to shine. With the potential to capture the nation’s attention, the league promises to showcase remarkable talent and create a lasting impact on Indian cricket.

