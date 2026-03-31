Zack Snyder calls Huma Qureshi “one of the most amazing actors” after Army of the Dead

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder has praised Indian actor Huma Qureshi, describing her as “one of the most amazing actors” he has worked with. The filmmaker shared the appreciation on social media while revisiting their collaboration on Army of the Dead.

Zack Snyder calls Huma Qureshi “one of the most amazing actors” after Army of the Dead

Taking to Instagram, Snyder posted a still of Qureshi from the film and wrote that she brought “talent, presence, and pure brilliance on screen,” recalling his experience working with her on the 2021 zombie heist drama. The actor, who played Geeta Ranjan in the film, responded warmly in the comments, writing, “You the best… boss man.”

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also reacted to the post with an enthusiastic response, while actor Saqib Saleem joined in congratulating Qureshi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder)

Huma Qureshi’s Hollywood debut with Army of the Dead

Directed by Snyder, Army of the Dead marked Qureshi’s Hollywood debut. The film featured an ensemble cast including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo and Garret Dillahunt.

Set in a zombie-infested Las Vegas, the film follows a group of mercenaries attempting a high-risk casino heist during a post-apocalyptic outbreak. Snyder conceived the project as a spiritual successor to his 2004 directorial debut, Dawn of the Dead.

Upcoming projects: Huma Qureshi set for Toxic

On the work front, Qureshi will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, headlined by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film is set in 1980s Goa and revolves around a powerful drug cartel operating beneath the region’s picturesque exterior.

Qureshi’s recent releases include Maharani Season 4 and Delhi Crime Season 3.

Also Read: Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Huma Qureshi-starrer Bayaan director questions lack of support for female-led stories: “To all those women in positions of power, why don’t they support such a story? Ek certain female-led films se kya pareshaani hai?”

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