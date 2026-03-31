There may soon be a new creative force emerging from the illustrious Roshan family. Hrithik Roshan’s younger son, Hridaan Roshan, has taken his first step toward a career in cinema by enrolling in a filmmaking course in the United States.

Another Roshan in the making? Hridaan Roshan heads to USC to study filmmaking

The 17-year-old will be studying film and television production at the prestigious University of Southern California, a globally renowned institution known for shaping some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The news was shared by his alma mater, the American School of Bombay, on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of Hridaan alongside the USC logo, the school wrote, “It’s no surprise to us that we’ll C Hridaan at USC studying film and TV production! Congratulations Hridaan, we are so proud.” The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from friends and family, including cousin Fizaa Ali, who cheered him on in the comments.

Hridaan is the younger son of Hrithik Roshan and his former wife Sussanne Khan. He comes from a lineage deeply rooted in the film industry—his grandfather Rakesh Roshan is a celebrated actor-filmmaker, while his maternal grandfather Sanjay Khan is also a prominent name in Indian cinema.

Interestingly, Hrithik himself is set to step behind the camera soon, with plans to direct the next installment of the popular Krrish franchise. With Hridaan now formally training in filmmaking, speculation is already rife about whether he will carry forward the family’s cinematic legacy.

While it remains to be seen what path Hridaan ultimately chooses, his decision to study filmmaking at such a reputed institution certainly signals a strong inclination toward storytelling and cinema—perhaps hinting that the Roshan legacy is set to continue into the next generation.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan come together for family picture to celebrate Hridaan’s 14th birthday

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