Mona Singh credits authentic roles for building two decades of audience trust: “It’s also my approach of being the anti-diva on screen”

Actor Mona Singh says the phrase “Mona Ka Magic,” often used by audiences to describe her screen presence, comes from years of building trust through honest performances and carefully chosen roles. Speaking at the India Today conclave, the actor reflected on what the label means to her after more than two decades in the industry. She said she believes her connection with viewers has grown from her willingness to prioritise authenticity over glamour on screen.

Mona Singh credits authentic roles for building two decades of audience trust: “It’s also my approach of being the anti-diva on screen”

“I honestly feel that I’ve managed to build a two-decade-long bridge of trust with the viewers. So it’s also my approach of being the anti-diva on screen. I’m ready, I’m willing to look raw, I’m willing to look fatigued and tired, and whatever the character demands,” she said.

“I’m ready to look raw, fatigued or tired—whatever the character demands. That honesty gives a gut punch that feels stronger than something overly scripted,” she explained.

Choosing stories that stay with audiences

Singh also spoke about how her project choices have shaped her reputation. According to her, she has consistently tried to balance commercial storytelling with narratives that spark discussion.

“Most of the projects I’ve picked are not only commercially viable but also conversation starters,” she said, suggesting that this balance may be one reason audiences associate her work with the phrase “Mona Ka Magic.”

Her recent and upcoming slate reflects that direction. The actor is set to appear in projects including Happy Patel, Border 2, Kohrra Season 2, and Subedaar. Across genres and formats, Singh’s selections continue to emphasise character-driven storytelling rather than conventional screen positioning.

Also Read: Maa Ka Sum trailer introduces Mihir Ahuja as math prodigy on mission to find love for his mother, played by Mona Singh

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.