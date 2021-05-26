Bigg Boss 9 fame Yuvika Chaudhary caught herself into trouble after she used a casteist slur in one of her YouTube videos. The video had Yuvika filming her husband, Prince Narula, as he was getting his grooming session done. She allegedly used the word 'bhangi' in the clipping.

After her remark, Yuvika faced a lot of criticism and backlash on social media. Seeing the anger of netizens on her comment, the actress addressed a public apology on her Twitter handle. Her Tweet reads as, "Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all (sic)"

Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all — Yuvika Choudhary (@yuvikachoudhary) May 25, 2021

After her comment, Netizens have been demanding to arrest the actress. Netizens have been actively tweeting her arrest and trending the hashtag #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary.

