Welcome To The Jungle trailer to be launched on June 11 in presence of entire cast

The countdown has officially begun! The makers of Welcome To The Jungle are gearing up for a grand trailer launch event on June 11, with the film’s magnum cast and crew coming under one roof. It is being said that the trailer is nearly 3-minute-long and it promises a laughter riot - with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal's camaraderie being one of its major highlights.

Welcome To The Jungle trailer to be launched on June 11 in presence of entire cast

As per sources, “The trailer of Welcome to the Jungle will be launched at a grand event on June 11 in the presence of the entire cast. It's around 3 minutes long and is loaded with laugh-out-loud moments, funny situations and one-liners."

The source further adds, "Akshay Kumar will be seen in top form in the trailer. His camaraderie with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal is one of the biggest highlights and is sure to remind audiences why the trio has always been loved on screen. Their comic timing together will be a treat to watch."

Ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release on June 26, the trailer launch will also kickstart its promotional campaigns. Considering the popularity and legacy surrounding the Welcome franchise and the curiosity surrounding the grand cast of Welcome To The Jungle, the excitement is sky-high among the audience to experience nostalgia with a mix of chaos, confusion and several laugh-out-loud moments!

The film brings together a formidable ensemble including, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali. Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, Welcome To The Jungle gears up for a theatrical storm on June 26, 2026.

Also Read: Ahmed Khan credits trust and teamwork for powering Welcome to the Jungle: “True artists always find a way”

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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