The actresses use their upcoming spy thriller to spotlight India’s women cricketers, delivering a strong message about recognition and equality in sport.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) and JioHotstar have come together for a unique campaign that merges two of India’s biggest passions—cinema and cricket. Ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the entertainment giant and the streaming platform unveiled a special promotional video featuring Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, celebrating the achievements of India’s women cricketers while delivering a powerful message about representation.

Released on June 4, the campaign cleverly blends the world of YRF Spy Universe’s upcoming action entertainer Alpha with the growing prominence of women’s cricket in India. The video opens with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari preparing for what appears to be a promotional interview for their upcoming film. During the interaction, the interviewer asks the actresses about their biggest inspirations.

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari champion women’s cricket in powerful YRF-JioHotstar campaign ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Much to his surprise, both Alia and Sharvari credit the Indian Cricket Team for inspiring them. Assuming they are referring to the men’s team and its accomplishments, the interviewer begins discussing their achievements. However, the conversation takes an unexpected turn when the actresses start naming their favourite female cricketers instead.

The moment leaves the interviewer briefly puzzled before he refers to them as the “Indian Women’s Cricket Team.” Alia then steps in to make a significant point, insisting that they are simply the “Indian Cricket Team,” thereby questioning the need to differentiate the women’s side through a separate label. The subtle yet impactful message highlights the growing stature of women’s cricket and advocates equal recognition for female athletes.

The campaign forms a key part of the promotional activities surrounding the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will stream live on JioHotstar and be broadcast on Star Sports. The initiative has already garnered attention for creatively using the popularity of Bollywood and cricket to spark conversations around gender equality in sports.

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Meanwhile, excitement continues to build around Alpha, which marks the first female-led commercial spy thriller from the YRF Spy Universe. The film will feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in action-packed avatars unlike anything audiences have seen from them before.

Directed as a high-octane entertainer, Alpha also boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Additionally, Hrithik Roshan is expected to make a special appearance as fan-favourite spy Kabir, further connecting the film to the larger YRF Spy Universe.

With its blend of action, scale, and star power, Alpha is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year and is slated to hit theatres on July 3.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Alpha won’t have India-Pak spy friendship angle; Alia Bhatt’s assassin origin story to break the usual spy-film tropes of joint missions by two countries!

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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