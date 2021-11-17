Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films (YRF) has massive plans to reshape the OTT landscape of India and we have information that the company wants to put the best foot forward to start their digital venture, YRF Entertainment. Aditya Chopra is shelling out Rs. 100 crore for the first project that will be a huge four hero starrer. Just to give context to the bigness of his project – not many Bollywood films operate with the budget that he has earmarked for his first digital project.

“YRF is making its intent clear about their digital venture by shelling out Rs. 100 crore for their project. They want to produce the best content and they want to be the leaders while doing that. They want to create a paradigm shift for content in India and this first project will be a testimony to their belief to make clutter-breaking projects,” informs a trade source on conditions of anonymity.

“Of course, YRF would want to start very big and with a bang. They are the leaders of the game in the Indian film business and they would naturally want to be the best when they explore the digital landscape. YRF wants to mount this project in a way that it becomes the talk of the nation. It will be a four-hero project, something that the digital space has never seen before!” adds the source.

The informer further reveals, “This project could start as early as December this year. YRF has quietly cast this project and the pre-production is almost over. Everyone is very tight-lipped about what this project is. YRF will announce the project soon.”

As per Variety, the investigative thriller will be set in Bhopal. The series will be either directed by debutant director Shiv Rawal, or Gopi Puthran, who previously directed Mardaani 2 (2019) and wrote Mardaani (2014). The series is in pre-production with casting underway.

Having already invested 1200 crore in its spectacular theatrical slate of 2021-2022, India’s biggest production house, Yash Raj Films, has decided to start a new business venture that will mark its foray into the booming Indian OTT market. The industry is abuzz with the news that Aditya Chopra has grand plans to contribute towards and disrupt the digital content market as it stands today and is earmarking Rs. 500 crore for YRF Entertainment – the OTT arm of the movie studio!

