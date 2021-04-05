Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.04.2021 | 12:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Narayani Shastri tests positive for COVID-19, producer Sonali Jaffar confirms

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Narayani Shashtri, who plays actor Vijayendra Kumeria's on-screen mother in Sonali and Amir Jaffar's Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, has tested positive for COVID-19. Confirming the news, Sonali said in a statement, "Actor Narayani Shastri who is an integral part of the TV show 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha' has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. She is receiving medical attention and is home quarantined at the moment."

Narayani Shastri tests positive for COVID-19, producer Sonali Jaffar confirms

"Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to," she added. Narayani returned to the small screen after almost two years with the show that went on-air on March 2. She plays Rajvee Rawal, mother of Darsh Rawal (Vijayendra's character), a visually impaired photographer. The show also features Richa Rathore in the lead.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Veteran actress Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal…

“I am weak but doing fine,” says Aditya…

Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Kanchi Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Anupama’s Rupali Ganguly opens up after…

Ankita Lokhande to reprise her role as…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification