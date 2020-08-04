Bollywood Hungama

Yeh Hai Chahatein shoots gets cancelled due to heavy rains, Aishwarya Sakhuja requests people to stay indoors

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mumbai has been facing heavy downpour since yesterday and early morning, a landslide was witnessed near Kandivali. The situation has gotten rough and even with the lockdown, a lot of people are required to head to work including the actors who have been shooting relentlessly. The actors have opted for 7 AM shifts to ensure that they are back home before the curfew of 9 PM laid down by the government.

Aishwarya Sakhuja of Yeh Hai Chahatein posted a video of herself where she talks about the traffic clearing after a long wait, only to realize that the shoot has been cancelled. Aishwarya says that it usually takes her an hour or so to reach the sets but today she saw a lot of destruction on the roads including fallen trees and landslide. The actress has asked people to stay indoors to avoid getting stuck in this situation.

New notification