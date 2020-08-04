Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.08.2020 | 5:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Akshay Kumar on why he decided to resume work 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the first A-list actors to have decided to resume work post the four month break due to the lockdown. He will first start shooting for his upcoming film titled Bell Bottom and is expected to fly to the UK for the same. 

Akshay Kumar on why he decided to resume work 

Talking to a news portal about resuming work, Akshay Kumar said that even though he is concerned about the virus, we can no longer live in fear. The actor said that at the beginning, we did not know much about the virus and hence there was fear. However, he feels that now with time we know more about it and that it is possible to beat it with a good immune system. This is why he has decided to resume work while taking all the precautions for himself and his entire team. 

Akshay Kumar who is eager to resume work said that there’s a new found excitement to be back on set as he has stayed away from the camera for a long time now. The Good Newwz actor said that his family has also been supportive of his decision as they understand where he is coming from and that one cannot stay inside the house forever.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmmi Bomb which was initially supposed to release in May will be released digitally very soon. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi will wait for a theatrical release. 

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai team up for a film titled Raksha Bandhan, film to release on November 5, 2021

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea…

“21 Years of working would not have happened…

On Rakshabandhan, Sonu Sood promises to help…

Ram Gopal Varma announces film titled 'Arnab…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Dean of Mumbai…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist reveals he…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification