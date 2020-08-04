Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the first A-list actors to have decided to resume work post the four month break due to the lockdown. He will first start shooting for his upcoming film titled Bell Bottom and is expected to fly to the UK for the same.

Talking to a news portal about resuming work, Akshay Kumar said that even though he is concerned about the virus, we can no longer live in fear. The actor said that at the beginning, we did not know much about the virus and hence there was fear. However, he feels that now with time we know more about it and that it is possible to beat it with a good immune system. This is why he has decided to resume work while taking all the precautions for himself and his entire team.

Akshay Kumar who is eager to resume work said that there’s a new found excitement to be back on set as he has stayed away from the camera for a long time now. The Good Newwz actor said that his family has also been supportive of his decision as they understand where he is coming from and that one cannot stay inside the house forever.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmmi Bomb which was initially supposed to release in May will be released digitally very soon. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi will wait for a theatrical release.

