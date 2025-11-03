Yash Raj Films’ highly awaited action entertainer, Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt, will now release on April 17, 2026! The company confirmed this while revealing that the VFX of Alpha needs more time to present Alpha in its visually best shape to audience! Alpha that pairs Alia Bhatt with Sharvari in this relentless action thriller, also has Anil Kapoor & Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Alia and Sharvari will go toe to toe against Bobby in this brutal showdown that is a part of YRF Spy Universe.

Yash Raj Films shifts Alpha release date to April 17, 2026; VFX needs more time

A YRF spokesperson informed Bollywood Hungama, “Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026.”

Alpha presents Alia in a brand new action avatar and this is her first film with Yash Raj Films. Alpha also welcomes Alia into the YRF Spy Universe that has been graced by the biggest superstars of our country. It is also the first female-led out and out action film of India with Alia and Sharvari teaming up to pull off something that audiences have never seen a girl do before on screen.

Our trade source says, “This discussion was brewing for a while as the teams were rushing to finish the film, but the timelines seemed unrealistic. So, the decision to push is logical. Alpha is a very important film, and the team wants to work on it to put out the best film. It’s a fair call and the current cluttered release window from Avatar to Jan end has no bearing on this decision.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt faces backlash for calling Alpha her ‘first action film’; netizens question if she ‘forgot’ Jigra

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.