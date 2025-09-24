Actor Alia Bhatt is stepping into the YRF Spy Universe as a super agent in the female-led film Alpha, which she recently described as her “first action film.” The remark has quickly stirred chatter online, with many fans pointing out her earlier action-packed role in Jigra.

On Tuesday, Alia turned heads at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week 2025, where she attended as the luxury brand’s global ambassador. Dressed in a striking chevron-patterned shearling long coat layered over a lace and satin slip dress, she made a bold fashion statement. It was here that Alia, speaking on the sidelines of the show, called Alpha her “first venture into action,” a comment that has since triggered debate and confusion across social media.

The actor expressed her excitement about the project, hinting at the thrill that the audiences can expect from her role. She said, “Wow, it’s pretty close. That’s a big one for me because it’s my first venture into action and I’m really curious to see how the audience connects with that.”

Her remark immediately caught fire on social media, with many users pointing out that Alia has already performed action sequences in films like Jigra and Heart of Stone. On Reddit, one user stated:

“So, Alia Bhatt doesn’t consider Jigra and Heart of Stone as action films. Alpha is releasing this December.” Other comments were sharper: “It was an Action film, alia. And both tanked bad,” read one post, while another said, “Alia has deleted Shaandar, Sadak, Kalank, Jigra and Heart of Stone from her filmography.”

Fans and critics engaged in spirited debate. Some argued that Jigra had minimal action elements, writing, “Jigra was not an action film though. It hardly had one action block. Alpha would probably be the first full action film.” Others countered that if just one or two action sequences qualify a film in that genre, many older Indian romantic films would also fit the label.

Alpha marks Alia’s entry into YRF’s Spy Universe and is directed by Shiv Rawail, co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol. In addition to Alpha, Alia is also working on Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal set to star.

