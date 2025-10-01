Bollywood's global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas made an ethereal appearance at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai yesterday, effortlessly blending cultural reverence with contemporary elegance. The actress, who’s currently in India for a Bvlgari event, took time out to attend the puja festivities hosted by the Mukerji family, and her choice of attire was nothing short of a sartorial triumph.

Priyanka Chopra’s Rs 32.8k silk outfit is the festive fashion moment we’ve been waiting for!

Styled by Ami Patel, Priyanka donned a tunic set by artisanal label Sobariko, a look that spoke volumes of understated glamour and traditional craftsmanship. Rendered in a rich ultramarine hue, the set featured a pure silk tunic with delicate Benarasi woven detailing on the front and back yoke as well as the sleeves — a nod to classic Indian textile heritage elevated with modern minimalism.

A Study in Rich Simplicity

The matching straight-fit pants, also in silk, came alive with brocade detailing at the hem, adding just the right amount of shimmer to the silhouette. Floating over the ensemble was a featherlight organza dupatta, also touched with brocade — a wispy layer that danced subtly with movement, offering both texture and tradition.

This luxe yet pared-down set, priced at Rs 32,890, proved to be the ideal festive pick — demure, decadent, and deeply rooted in Indian craftsmanship.

The Finishing Touch

True to her global-meets-local aesthetic, Priyanka grounded her look with Fizzy Goblet’s juttis — specifically the Champagne Super Nova pair, valued at Rs 3,490. These embellished flats provided a subtle sparkle without overshadowing the richness of the silk, and more importantly, respected the sacredness of the barefoot puja ritual, while offering comfort and style.

Beauty Notes

Her hair was sleekly parted and pulled back into a bun — a classic, temple-ready choice — letting her radiant skin and delicate bindi take center stage. Statement earrings added just the right hint of festive charm, and her dewy makeup, featuring a soft rose lip and defined brows, gave her a glow that mirrored the divine energy of the puja surroundings.

In an era of over-styled puja looks, Priyanka Chopra’s ensemble stood out for its simplicity and reverence, yet didn’t compromise on luxury. It was a perfect example of how fashion can be both celebratory and culturally respectful — a hallmark of Chopra’s ever-evolving style journey.

