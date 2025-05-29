The first look from the set reveals a battle-ready Yash as filming begins on the mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Filming is officially underway for Ramayana, one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent years. Actor-producer Yash, who plays Ravana in the upcoming epic, has begun shooting massive action sequences choreographed by Hollywood’s veteran stunt director Guy Norris, best known for Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Yash and Mad Max stunt director Guy Norris begin filming high-octane action sequences for Ramayana; see pics

Yash will be seen in an intense and reimagined avatar of Ravana, with action scenes being tailored around his character. Norris is currently in India working on elaborate high-octane sequences that match the scale and visual ambition of the project. According to production sources, Yash is expected to shoot for Ramayana Part 1 for nearly 60 to 70 days.

The first official image from the set shows Yash in peak physical form — muscular, intense, and seemingly immersed in the role of Ravana. The look hints at a darker, more physically dominant portrayal of the mythological figure.

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Reports suggest that Sunny Deol will appear as Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey plays Laxman and Lara Dutta portrays Kaikeyi. Several other well-known names are expected to join the cast, making it one of the most star-studded mythological films to be made in India.

Yash, who is also serving as co-producer, has been closely involved in shaping the film creatively. Known for his meticulous approach, the KGF actor is working closely with the stunt and technical teams to ensure the action and narrative align with the film’s mythological roots and contemporary cinematic vision.

Ramayana is being designed as a multi-part film, with the first part scheduled for release in Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana Part 2 in Diwali 2027. With international talent, a reputed VFX team, and large-scale set pieces, the film aims to blend traditional Indian storytelling with global filmmaking techniques. With production in full swing, Ramayana is shaping up to be a major milestone in Indian cinema — a film that seeks to retell the epic for modern audiences with scale, precision, and ambition.

