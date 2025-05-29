Veteran filmmaker Rono Mukherjee, renowned for directing films such as Haiwan (1977) and Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965), passed away in Mumbai on May 28 at the age of 83. Reports indicate that he had been dealing with age-related health problems in recent months.

Veteran filmmaker Rono Mukherjee passes away at 83

The Mukherjee family, one of the most prominent dynasties in Bollywood, gathered to bid a final farewell to the late director. His daughter, actress Sharbani Mukherjee, was accompanied by cousins and close relatives during the funeral rites.

Cousins Tanishaa Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were seen navigating the rainy streets of Mumbai to attend the funeral, while Kajol was unable to be present due to her promotional duties for her upcoming film Maa. Despite her absence, the strong bond within the family was clear in their united presence during the solemn ceremony.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who is married to Sunita Gowariker—the daughter of Deb Mukherjee—was also present at the funeral. This makes him Ayan Mukerji’s brother-in-law. Notably, Ayan had suffered the loss of his father, Deb Mukherjee, just a few months earlier in March.

Rono Mukherjee's death marks the second significant loss for the Mukherjee family in 2025, coming after the passing of his younger brother, actor Deb Mukherjee, on March 14. The family has played a prominent role in Bollywood’s history, with legendary figures like Joy Mukherjee, Shomu Mukherjee, and their descendants continuing to uphold the family's cinematic legacy.

